Walmart ‘Holiday Drone Light Show’ to make stop in Sacramento at Sleep Train Arena

Walmart's Holiday Drone Light Show is set to visit Sacramento Dec. 18.





Everything’s going to be all-light — Sacramento is one of eight cities nationwide that will be lit-up by Walmart’s Holiday Drone Light Show.

The event will feature nearly 1,000 drones, which form three-dimensional shapes and characters choreographed to modern and classic Holiday songs, according to a news release.

Sacramento is the third-to-last drone show, rounding off a tour that will touch down in Kansas City, Kansas; Dallas; San Antonio; Doswell, Virginia; Avondale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The experience allows attendees to tune in from their cars (socially distanced parking spaces complete), and masks are required when outside of vehicles.

The drones will fly over Sacramento’s Sleep Train Arena on Friday, Dec. 18., and, according to the Walmart website, the free of charge tickets have already sold out.

Tickets will not be available at the gate, Walmart said, though asked those seeking tickets to check back at the website to see if any have become available.

For those not attending in person, a live stream will be available on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3:40 p.m., according to the release.