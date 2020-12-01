See what happened with COVID-19 in your Sacramento area ZIP code during November

November was a brutal month for COVID-19 in Sacramento County.

The county reported about 11,350 new cases from Nov. 2 through Nov. 30, compared to about 3,500 cases during the prior four weeks, according to state and local data. That translates to 72 new cases per 10,000 residents in November.

Several communities with low COVID-19 infection rates before November were hit particularly hard during the last four weeks.

Cases more than doubled in the 95630 ZIP code, which covers most of Folsom, rising from 492 to 1,096.

Cases rose by 71%, increasing from 381 to 653, in the 95628 ZIP code that covers Fair Oaks.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cases increased by nearly 60%, rising from 240 to 378, in the 95816 ZIP code that covers much of East Sacramento. In the 95818 ZIP code that includes Land Park and Curtis Park, cases also rose nearly 60%, increasing from 240 to 378.

On a per-capita basis, the largest increase among heavily populated ZIP codes occurred in 95825, which covers the east Arden area. That ZIP code saw 388 new cases, or nearly 110 new cases per 10,000 residents.

While those areas stand out, the virus is rapidly spreading everywhere in Sacramento County. During November, 50 ZIP codes reported more than 50 new infections per 10,000 residents. In October, only one ZIP code reported a rate that high.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER