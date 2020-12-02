1 dead in apartment fire at retirement high-rise in midtown Sacramento

A man died following an early morning apartment fire Wednesday in midtown Sacramento, authorities said. The fire occurred at a public housing complex for retirees.

Fire personnel responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of an “odor of smoke” in the 1700 block of K Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a news release.

The building at the described location is the Comstock, a nine-story tower used as a senior living apartment.

Authorities found an unresponsive adult male inside of a smoke-filled apartment unit on the eighth floor of the building, the news release said.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation, firefighters said.

The Comstock is an 1,800-unit public housing complex managed by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency.