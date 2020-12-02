Local
2-alarm fire shuts down traffic on Folsom Boulevard near Sacramento State, officials say
Folsom Boulevard is closed near Sacramento State due to a two-alarm fire at a business, emergency officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is burning in a building that formerly held a restaurant in the 6700 block of Folsom Boulevard, near Elvas Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Folsom is closed between 65th Street and Elvas in both directions.
No other details were immediately available.
Comments