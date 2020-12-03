Sacramento woman struck, killed by pickup truck on Watt Avenue

A 41-year-old Sacramento woman died after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday evening in the Arden Arcade area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on northbound Watt Avenue near El Camino Avenue, the CHP’s North Sacramento said in a news release.

A red Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 66-year-old Sacramento man reportedly struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, authorities said.

The driver “immediately” stopped his vehicle and “fully cooperated” with investigating officers, the CHP news release said. He was determined not to have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the CHP says.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.