This large regional park is the best site for a Sacramento Zoo relocation, study finds

The Sacramento Zoo should relocate to North Natomas Regional Park, a new city study found.

A consulting firm that completed the study chose the park because the city owns and controls it, while the former Sleep Train Arena site nearby would be a second option, the report said. The arena would only work if the city gains ownership of the property from the Sacramento Kings.

By accepting the findings of the study Tuesday, the City Council would indicate its preference for the Natomas sites, the staff report said. That action would help the zoo start to raise the $50 million needed for the first phase of the relocation – which would likely take three years, the report said.

Officials now expect the zoo will be 50 acres, not including parking – down from the 80 acres, with 20 acres for parking, that was originally planned. Still, that’s much larger than the 14 acres the zoo currently sits on in Land Park, where it’s been since 1927. The zoo has long outgrown that location and is in danger of losing its accreditation due to outdated habitats.

The relocation’s $50 million first phase could include about $15 million to $20 million in a potential public contribution, the report said, although the city has not yet been asked to contribute. The full build out would cost around $83 million.

The first phase would feature an “Africa Adventure Savannah” and “Australian Walkabout Experience.” Future zones for lions and hippos are shown in a rendering. The current zoo no longer houses hippos, tigers, baboons, elephants or bears, due to the constraints.

The Bing Maloney Golf Course, in South Land Park, could serve as a backup option for the zoo’s new home, but might be used for practice fields for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, the report said. If the zoo were located there, it would mean the loss of the golf course.

The North Natomas Regional Park is also being considered for the Major League Soccer practice fields, the report said. The park will also be home to a new aquatic center featuring an Olympic-sized pool.

The study also considered expanding the zoo at its current site, but that would mean losing nearby ball fields and might not attract as many new visitors, the report said. After the zoo moves, the current Land Park site could become a botanical garden or other amenity.

Sacramento Zoo spokeswoman Lesley Kirrene declined comment. “We are looking forward to hearing discussion of the report at next week’s council meeting but have no comment at this early juncture,” she said in an email.

