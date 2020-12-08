Protesters disrupt Sacramento County supervisors meeting over proposed COVID penalties

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors abruptly stopped its regular meeting Tuesday after a group of protesters came inside their chambers to protest an ordinance that would fine businesses up to $10,000 for breaking COVID-19 health orders.

At about 10 a.m., Board Chairman Phil Serna called for a 10-minute break because of the disturbance. A woman could be heard yelling, “Let us in.” The meeting started up again at about 11:10 a.m. with testimony from Dr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County’s outgoing director of the Department of Health Services.

In-person gatherings inside the chambers have been suspended for months to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. But about 30 people gathered outside the meeting room Tuesday morning holding signs, including one declaring the coronavirus is a hoax, and some of them managed to enter the chambers.

Sacramento Police were called to escort them away. The protesters were allowed to stay in the lobby, and formed a prayer circle. After the disturbance, county workers entered the meeting room to disinfect and clean it.

The Board of Supervisors was expected to consider the urgency ordinance, which would allow enforcement officers to levy fines on business owners and residents who willfully flout county health orders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance would allow county code and health enforcement officers, as well as law enforcement and the director of emergency services, to fine businesses between $250 and $10,000 if they’re found in violation. The penalty for non-commercial citations would range between $25 and $500.

The intended target is a “small but increasing number of businesses and activities” that have disregarded the public health orders. The amount would be based on “the gravity of the public health risk posed by the violation,” according to the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance outlines six factors the enforcement officer would consider when issuing a citation, including whether a person or business has been counseled before. They would also consider whether the party has been cited before. If a violation can be corrected, the county could allow a grace period of one to three days.

The urgency ordinance requires a supermajority vote of four out of five supervisors. It would be enforceable in both unincorporated areas of the county and within city boundaries. Although the ordinance does allow police and sheriff to enforce it, law enforcement in Sacramento County had taken a hands-off approach.

Sheriff Scott Jones has repeatedly said he will not deploy officers to enforce the rules and he restated his position in a statement Friday, arguing that the agency does not have adequate staff.

