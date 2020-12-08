Former Sacramento Bee publisher, president honored with California industry award

Cheryl Dell served in leadership roles with California’s three Bee newspapers, including as president and publisher of The Sacramento Bee from 2008 to 2017. Bee file

Former Sacramento Bee publisher Cheryl Dell was honored this month with an industry award recognizing a 30-year newspaper career that included two decades with The McClatchy Co.

The Cal Press Foundation presented Dell with the Philip N. McCombs Achievement Award, which “honors newspaper executives who are no longer fully active in the industry but who have served their communities well for an extended period and have made lasting contributions to the industry.” The ceremony was held last Friday via Zoom.

Dell became publisher and president of The Sacramento Bee in 2008. She first joined McClatchy in 1997 as advertising director of The Modesto Bee, and followed that by serving as vice president of sales and marketing at The Fresno Bee. Dell retired in 2017.

Previous winners of the award for McClatchy include former company CEO Erwin Potts in 2011; and Frank MucCulloch, who served as executive editor of all three Bee newspapers in California during the 1980s, in 2005.