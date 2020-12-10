Inmate featured in Netflix show files excessive force lawsuit against Sacramento sheriff

A Sacramento County jail inmate featured in the Netflix show “Jailbirds” filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office this month, alleging deputies in the jail singled her out after her appearance on the show and beat her while in custody.

Yasmin Sundermeyer, who appeared in the first episode of the 2019 reality show, was named as the plaintiff in the case. Sundermeyer was arrested on suspicion of felony theft at the time the show was being filmed.

In the complaint, filed by Sacramento attorney Kellan Patterson, Sundermeyer alleges on Jan. 8, 2019, she was injured when two deputies forced her to the floor of her cell after she said she misunderstood their instructions.

“While on the floor, Sundermeyer felt the overwhelming weight of a deputy who had a knee in her back causing Sundermeyer to experience symptoms of an asthma attack,” according to the complaint. “Additionally, Sundermeyer’s face was being shoved into the hard cement floor.”

Afterward, Sundermeyer was restrained in a chair where another deputy allegedly rammed her knee into Sundermeyer’s abdomen, causing her pain, the lawsuit alleges. Sundermeyer was then taken to a padded cell where she remained for four hours, according to the lawsuit.

The pain in Sundermeyer’s abdomen continued for two weeks, before she sought medical attention. As a result of her symptoms, medical staff removed an IUD and “confirmed that SUNDERMEYER was dealing with recurring Pelvic Pain and such issues could affect her reproductive organs, urinary system, digestive tract, and musculoskeletal system,” the lawsuit said.

Sundermeyer’s attorney said in the complaint that she tried to obtain video of the incident through a California Public Records Act request, but was denied. She filed a complaint and claim with Sacramento County, but was also denied.

The complaint alleges that sheriff’s deputies used excessive force and were negligent, and that the Sheriff’s Office is withholding records.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to comment in an email to The Sacramento Bee, citing county and department policy.