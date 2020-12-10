Merced County driver escapes fiery truck crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland, CHP says

A Merced County driver got out of an overturned tractor trailer before it was engulfed in flames after the vehicle struck a metal guardrail and dirt embankment along Interstate 5 in Woodland, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fiery crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. just south of County Road 102, according to a news release from the CHP’s Woodland Area Office. Robin Singh, 27, of Livingston, was driving a 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer south on I-5.

The tractor trailer, for an unknown reason, drove off the freeway and hit the metal guardrail, the CHP said. The vehicle continued in a southerly direction and crashed into the dirt embankment, coming to rest on its side.

A big-rig hauling a trailer struck a metal guardrail and a dirt embankment before it caught fire early Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, along Interstate 5 in Woodland, California. California Highway Patrol California

Singh was able to get out before flames engulfed the vehicle. The CHP said there were no injuries reported at the scene. Investigators did not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

CHP officers closed the southbound right lane of I-5, south of County Road 102, for several hours as crews cleaned and repaired the road.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this crash to call the CHP’s Woodland Area Office at 530-662-4685.