COVID-19 pandemic postpones new trials in Sacramento Superior Court through Jan. 4
Sacramento Superior Court has extended its suspension of new criminal jury trials through Jan. 4 because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order for the region due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension originally had been ordered through Christmas Day, but was extended following the governor’s order earlier this week for the greater Sacramento region, officials said.
Trials already in progress will continue. For example, the sentencing of NorCal Rapist Roy Waller, who was convicted in November, is still set for next Friday.
Prospective jurors can check their status at the court’s online jury service center.
The court originally shut down in March because of COVID-19 concerns, but reopened to jury trials June 15 Since then, the downtown courthouse has handled 123 criminal and juvenile trials, spokeswoman Kim Pedersen said.
