Driver, passenger killed in I-80 crash near West Sacramento. Speed a factor, CHP says

Two people were killed Sunday morning near West Sacramento when a car veered off Interstate 80 and struck a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 1998 Infiniti heading westbound near West Capitol Avenue “at a high rate of speed” was traveling too fast to negotiate a slight right curve, leading to the collision shortly after 10 a.m., the CHP Woodland area office said Monday in a news release.

The Infiniti broke apart on impact, killing both occupants of the vehicle, the CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role. The crash came amid light rain, according to the CHP collision report.

The CHP asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the vehicle speeding just prior to the crash to contact the Woodland area office.

Identification of the victims will be handled by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office. The CHP news release did not indicate whether they were male or female.

