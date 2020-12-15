Sacramento will ease restrictions on opening warming centers for the homeless

The city of Sacramento will open warming centers for the homeless this winter for the first time in four years.

City officials will open a 60-bed shelter at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento when temperatures dip below 33 degrees, Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Tuesday. The city will also open warming centers in about 60 trailers at the Cal Expo fairgrounds, currently being used for coronavirus isolation, as they become available. The number of motel vouchers will also be increased.

“It feels cold and it’s not even winter yet,” Steinberg said. “This is the right thing to do.”

The new 33-degree threshold is less strict than the current controversial protocol, which says warming centers can only open if there are three nights of temperatures below freezing. Temperatures are not expected to hit the new threshold this week in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

The challenge will be opening the centers while avoiding a coronavirus outbreak among the homeless population – something Sacramento has so far avoided. As of Dec. 7, there have been 16 cases of the virus among the homeless since March, a city and county report said.

The library galleria, which the city opened in the summer as a cooling center, has multiple floors to allow for social distancing, Steinberg said.

Activists have been urging officials to open warming centers for weeks, as overnight temperatures dip into the 30s and rain is becoming more frequent. In November, a homeless man named Gregory Tarola, 63, died while sleeping outdoors near Loaves and Fishes. His cause of death is not yet determined, but he was found in the morning covered in blankets wet from the rain, activists said.

According to city and county guidelines adopted in 2012, temperatures must hit freezing for three consecutive nights for officials to open warming centers. That didn’t happen the last two winters, and the centers did not open. In the winter of 2016-2017, the city opened three warming centers and the county opened two.

Activists also urged officials to open the centers last winter. Steinberg said it was important to open the centers this year, partly due to coronavirus.

“COVID has exacerbated all of the stresses in our community,” Steinberg said. “Including the plight of people who are unsheltered.”

The city is spending about $35,000 in federal coronavirus stimulus funding on the 50 new motel vouchers and is staffing the library galleria center.

“We will do all we can even with all of the COVID restrictions to provide our homeless neighbors with a warm, safe place to come inside,” Steinberg said in the release. “I urge the rest of the region to do the same.”