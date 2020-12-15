California Assemblyman Jim Cooper eyes a second run for Sacramento County sheriff

California Assemblyman and former Sacramento sheriff’s captain Jim Cooper says he is considering making a second run for sheriff in 2022 to replace Sheriff Scott Jones.

Cooper, a 30-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, said he has a campaign committee to run for re-election to the Assembly, but also is opening a committee to possibly run for sheriff “out of respect for the hundreds of people that have asked me to run.”

“At this point, I am only weighing my options and considering what is best for my family, the people of the 9th Assembly District, and for the citizens of Sacramento County,” Cooper, D-Elk Grove, said in a statement.

Jones, who has previously said he would step down after three terms as sheriff, narrowly defeated Cooper in an acrimonious race in 2010. Cooper subsequently retired and ran for the Assembly.

Cooper did not immediately respond to a phone message Tuesday, but Jones told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that he has not yet decided for certain that he will not seek a fourth term.

“It’s too early for me to endorse, I haven’t made the decision I’m not going to run again,” Jones said. “I have not made the official decision.”

If Cooper runs and Jones decides to retire, Cooper may face off against Sacramento sheriff’s Capt. Jim Barnes, who is considering a run.

“I have had conversations with Jim Barnes and he would be an outstanding sheriff,” Jones said. “So if and when I decide not to run, as of right now, he would have my support.

“I would qualify that by saying I don’t know everybody who might jump in, so I don’t think I’m going to endorse before the filing deadline.”

Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Tuesday that he is considering a run.

“I’ve told Sheriff Jones I’m all-in if he chooses not to run,” Barnes said. “That’s been my position and, obviously, he has a couple years to fill.”

Barnes is commander for the Sheriff’s Office North Division, overseeing 200 employees.

“I look at where we are today and I’m confident that I have the ability to navigate our agency to fulfill the needs of the community,” Barnes said.

Former Sheriff John McGinness, who endorsed Jones over Cooper in the 2010 race, declined to comment on Cooper’s announcement, but said, “I believe Cooper’s done a fine job in the Assembly.”

McGinness also praised Barnes, saying he had worked with him “for many years and am extraordinarily impressed with his competence and integrity.”

McGinness, now a talk show host on KFBK and a law enforcement consultant, said he is not yet ready to publicly endorse a candidate.