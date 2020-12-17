Sacramento County names former manager Jim Hunt acting director of Health Services

Sacramento County named Jim Hunt, a longtime manager, to act as the director of Health Services. He replaces Dr. Peter Beilenson, who stepped down from the job on Dec. 2

Hunt’s appointment comes at a critical time for the county and the nation as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic hits many communities, flooding hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 patients. His predecessor was at the tip of the spear of the local effort alongside public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Hunt will start Monday. Beilenson’s final day is Tuesday.

The job pays $236,174, but Hunt, who retired from the county in January 2010, is not expected to be in the role for a full year. State law allows retired employees to work just short of six months, said county spokesperson Kim Nava.

Meanwhile, a nationwide search for Beilenson’s replacement is underway, Nava said.

Hunt, who started his career with the county in 1973, was previously the director of Health and Human Services for close to a decade ending in 2006. During that time he oversaw Child Protective Services and programs for behavioral and public health, among other areas.

“Jim is extremely familiar with the importance and operation of the programs and services provided by Health Services, and has a strong background in the administration of the department, including management of fiscal, budgetary, contract, personnel and other administrative services,” Bruce Wagstaff, deputy county executive for social services, said in a prepared statement. “Jim’s experience will allow him to transition into the role and seamlessly continue the department’s operations.”