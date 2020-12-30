After nearly 30 years of service, Sacramento Fire Department’s first Black chief dies

Ray Charles served as Sacramento’s fire chief from 1986 to 1988. Sacramento Fire Department

The Sacramento Fire Department’s first Black chief, who served a nearly 30-year career, died on Dec. 15. He was 92.

The department announced Ray Charles’ passing, and noted his historic achievements.

Charles was first hired as a firefighter in 1960 — one of the first Black people hired in the department — and rose up the ranks of the Sacramento agency to eventually lead it.

According to the Sacramento Observer, Charles was appointed as the department’s fire inspector in 1967, then fire marshal in 1975 and deputy fire chief in 1982 before becoming chief.

In 1986, he was appointed fire chief by then-City Manager Walter Slipe, and stayed on in that capacity until 1988.

“In his pioneering, 29-year career in the fire service, he served as a role model and mentor to minorities with his style of gentle coaching, pioneering leadership, and vision for the modern, professional fire department,” department officials said in a statement.

During his time as chief, Charles worked during the deadly 1986 Northern California floods, which killed 13 people.

Charles also established a fourth battalion for the fire department, and opened the Pocket’s Fire Station 11. Department officials say that, due to his leadership and aggressive fire prevention programs, citywide fires decreased and response times to fires sped up.

In 2018, when Charles was 90 years old, the Hall of Honor at the joint public safety headquarters on Freeport Boulevard was renamed and dedicated in honor of Charles.