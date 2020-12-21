‘Tis the season: Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth donates holiday gifts to local families

A cloudy, overcast Sunday would later turn sunny as residents of the south Sacramento community gathered in the parking lot of the Hidden Gems thrift store and rejoiced over the mass variety of presents handed out by Voice of the Youth who hosted their inaugural 1,000 Gift Giveaway.

They exceeded their expectations and surpassed their goal in their latest effort to give back to their community.

Doubling up on the goal, more than 2,000 gifts were donated to families in Sacramento by the nonprofit organization in the spirit of spreading holiday cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s amazing. It just shows how the community comes together to help in times of need,” said Miya Jackson, Voice of Youth program assistant. “It was our idea but it just triggered a response from the community to show up and show out to afford these families the opportunity to get the things that they want and as much as they need to bless their children.”

Founder of the nonprofit organization, Berry Accius, who said he normally isn’t into holidays, enthusiastically played Santa Claus. He wanted to ensure presents for everyone just days away from Christmas in an attempt to decrease a level of stress and uncertainty in families who have been affected by irregularities caused by the COVID-19.

Throughout December, Accius has been going store-to-store purchasing gifts such as toys, games, scooters, bicycles, clothes and shoes.

He traveled as far Vacaville and, with the help of gracious donations, he has gone above and beyond to fulfill his goal and make an impact in his community.

“This was about solidarity and unity for the community,” Accius said. “It was led by a Black man, and this organization is a Black-owned nonprofit, but we are servicing the community, we have all people out here from Black, white, Latino, Asian, etc.”

Dozens of families signed their names upon arrival and were more than cheerful at the giveaway, walking away with a bag full of gifts. Parents and children were full of smiles, laughter and camaraderie as they drove home, knowing there would be presents under the Christmas tree.

South Sacramento resident Bernadette Walton visited for her kids after hearing about the community event. She was emotionally moved that something so positive was being showcased, despite recent violence seen in the city.

“With the murders and things like that are going on out here, it’s very impactful. We need a hundred more Berry Acciuses. We need at least a hundred more like him,” she said.

Accius had the help of his youth leaders in the Voice of the Youth mentorship program as they helped organize and facilitate incoming visitors. For hours, they helped bag and collect gifts for families to deliver back home to loved ones.

“We have a lot of gifts. We have a bunch of video games and other electronics. We have scooters, bikes, a bunch of toys for kids of all ages, girls and boys. We have stuff for babies,” said Voice of the Youth mentee, Taylor Webb, a Laguna Creek High School senior who plans to attend Fisk University in Nashville next fall.

Voice of the Youth has been servicing the community and mentoring the youth since 2008. The nonprofit has been a resource for teen youth and adolescence as the next generation transitions into young adulthood.

“It’s been [really] helpful because you don’t have all the resources around here because we’re in a pandemic, Berry Accius has been our resource,” said Nerissa Hamilton, a 14-year-old student at Alexander Twilight Prep Academy. “It keeps us out of gangs, it keeps us off the streets. We work with people that are just like us, which is more comfortable.”

Community organizations such as Voice of the Youth work to help the community. They can be pillars that residents can look to which further extend the argument to redirect the city budget to fund the community.