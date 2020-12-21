Sacramento Bee Logo
Fatal crash involving multiple vehicles closes roadway in east Sacramento County

Authorities are investigating a fatal collision Monday involving multiple vehicles in east Sacramento County.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. near Florin and Excelsior roads, a few miles east of the Florin neighborhood and south of Rancho Cordova, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

A 911 caller reported that the initial collision involved two vehicles, before a third vehicle crashed into one of the stopped vehicles, according to the CHP log. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

At least one person has died, authorities said.

Eastbound Florin Road is closed just east of Excelsior, according to the CHP log.

The crash happened amid foggy conditions across the Sacramento area, though it is unknown if weather played a factor in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

