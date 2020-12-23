Christmas in a pandemic: Here’s how you can celebrate safely in Sacramento this year

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but let’s all agree this is a pretty miserable time of a very dreadful year.

The coronavirus pandemic has wrought devastation for nearly 10 months. California is suffering through its worst surge yet and a fast-developing hospital crisis has turned this winter holiday season into the most somber one in recent memory.

Traditions, vacations and other celebrations have gone largely on indefinite hiatus amid societal efforts to clamp down on COVID-19 spread, not even to mention the hundreds of lives lost to the disease and the businesses that have shuttered across the Sacramento region, unable to maintain amid shutdown orders.

It has made the holidays a strange time, to say the least. Health officials and California hospital systems are essentially begging people not to convene for multiple-household gatherings, issuing last-minute pleas ahead of Christmas this Friday.

So if you’re choosing not to gather beyond your own household members, and with many of the entertainment institutions that are normally open 365 days a year closed due to pandemic restrictions, what safe options remain for celebrating Christmas in 2020?

Here are a few last-minute ideas for how to celebrate in the Sacramento area.

Go look at some Christmas lights

Depending on where you live, an ornate and elaborate holiday display is likely only a short drive away, if not right across the street.

Some time-honored local traditions won’t be the same this year.

Orangevale’s Dovewood Court, usually a huge draw with its above-and-beyond lights and sounds, is mostly dark this year, social media posts indicate. A handful of homes are decorated, but the neighborhood appears to have voluntarily scaled back due to coronavirus concerns.

Other neighborhoods are all lit up, though, including East Sacramento’s Fab 40s.

If you go on foot and there’s a crowd, COVID-19 protocols call for keeping distance and wearing a mask — and be aware that there’s rain in the forecast on Christmas Day. If you prefer to drive by, remember to keep your eyes on the road.

Pick up a meal

The Bee’s Benjy Egel has compiled a list of more than 20 local restaurants that are offering special menus for take-home dinners this Christmas.

Be aware: Many of these deals are limited, and some on the list required a pre-order before this week. Make sure to call ahead, as early as you can.

Chinese restaurants are often a popular Christmas dinner destination. Though dining rooms will be closed due to the pandemic, numerous Chinese restaurants in the region will be open for takeout or delivery on Christmas Day.

Watch a movie — from your couch

Pixar, anyone?

Virus restrictions have shuttered movie theaters across California. But a couple of major releases are heading directly to services.

Premiering Christmas Day: Pixar’s “Soul,” on Disney Plus; and “Wonder Woman 1984,” on HBO Max.

There’s also “We Can Be Heroes,” a sequel to “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl” (2005), coming to Netflix. That one features Pedro Pascal, best known for portraying the title character on “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus).

See your loved ones virtually

It’s been the way of the world in 2020: In the pandemic, the safest way to see friends and family members who you don’t live with is virtually, be it through Zoom, FaceTime or another video app.

There’s plenty you can do besides just talking and forgetting to mute yourself. Many board games have some sort of virtual variant these days.

And there’s no reason your ugly sweater party can’t go virtual.