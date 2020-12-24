Carmichael woman, 81, killed in pedestrian collision on Fair Oaks Boulevard

An 81-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle-on-pedestrian collision earlier this week in Carmichael, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marshall Avenue, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a Thursday news release.

Arriving officers found a female pedestrian who was struck by a Ford Fusion. She was rushed to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, according to the news release. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Forouz Kashi, 81, of Carmichael.

The driver of the Fusion, a Sacramento man, immediately stopped at the scene and fully cooperated with CHP officers.

The collision remains under investigation, but officers determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. No arrests have been made.