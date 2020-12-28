Two-vehicle crash in Lincoln kills one person and closes road near casino, CHP says

Authorities respond to a two-vehicle crash that killed one occupant at Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard in Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Authorities are responding early Monday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln that left one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard, just west of Thunder Valley Casino Resort, the CHP Auburn office tweeted shortly after noon.

The CHP office tweeted a photo showing a white work truck towing a small trailer, off the road and on top of several road signs, with the second involved vehicle mostly out of frame.

No other details were immediately available. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.