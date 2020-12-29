These are the top cars Sacramento, Modesto drivers bought in 2020

The economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to drop sales of new vehicles in the United States as much as 15% by some estimates, but many consumers still took advantage of financing deals on new and used cars in 2020.

So what were the most popular vehicles among Sacramento area drivers?

A recent iSeeCars study analyzed 12.9 million vehicle sales for 2020 to find the most popular new and used cars, SUVs and trucks nationally and in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto metro area.

Here are the top-selling new vehicles in the Sacramento metropolitan area for 2020:

Honda Civic





Ford F-150





Honda Accord





Toyota Camry





Nissan Sentra

The most popular used car in the area was the Ford F-150, followed by the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Explorer, Toyota Camry and Nissan Sentra.

The Ford F-150 was the most popular new vehicle in the nation in 2020 followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V were third and fourth, respectively.

The most popular used car in America is the Ford F-150, followed by two morel pickup trucks, according to the study.

“The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new car for over 40 years, and the popularity of pickup trucks help contribute to its high volume of sales,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a news release.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranked second and the Ram Pickup 1500 was third in used car sales in the United States.

“Used pickup truck sales remained strong and even grew in sales during the pandemic, while all other segments declined, as consumers needed them for work,” Brauer said.