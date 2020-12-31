The Sacramento Bee’s Pictures of the Year 2020

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. The Bee’s visual journalists have been on the front lines, showing how people in our community are living during a global pandemic, a social justice movement, a divisive presidential election and wildfires that threaten our communities.

In a year that no one will ever forget, we’ve faced the violence of police rubber bullets and tear gas and threats from anti-media protesters. We’ve faced health risks from COVID-19 and gained restrictive access to show patients inside local hospital ICUs.

Here’s a look back at of some of the events in our community and beyond in this past year, organized in chronological order.

San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Ben Garland (63) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Raheem Mostert (31) in the second quarter during the NFC Championship at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Santa Clara. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kalaya Warren, 3, watches a cartoon on her mother’s computer as she and her brother London Velvaz, 1 1/2, take naps while staying at Americas Best Value Inn on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Sacramento. The family was living in a car before getting a voucher from the Housing Support Program for a few days in the hotel. They were back living in their car and searching for housing the following week. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

New father Iván Peñaloza of Rio Linda holds his newborn daughter Camila, who was born on leap day at Dignity Health’s Mercy San Juan Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. In a one-in-2.1 million chance, baby Camila shares her special birthday with her father, who also has a leap-year birthday. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom jokingly peeks over the shoulder of his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, as they vote during the primary election on Super Tuesday at the California Museum in Sacramento on March 3, 2020. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings fans sit in the stands at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sacramento after the NBA suspends season after Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fist bumps Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and his daughter Rainer as they leave the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sacramento after the NBA suspends season after Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Riley Flynn, 16, of Rocklin, was posing in her prom dress when her dog Barley decided to join in on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Flynn, a junior at Rocklin High School, joins many high schoolers who are disappointed to miss the life experience at the prom as all events have been canceled due to the coronavirus for the remainder of the school year. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Parishioner Sue Kenny, 72, walks into the St. Ignatius Loyola Parish for prayer and quiet meditation during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Morning rush hour traffic is light on the Interstate 5-Highway 50 interchange in Sacramento, shown in drone image from March 23, 2020, the first Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide shutdown order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Meredith Piggee, RN, at Sutter Roseville wears a mask highlighting the lack personal protective equipment (PPE), for frontline health care workers during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

After passing out masks to the homeless med student Kim Lau, left, of Cal Northstate, educates R. Brannon, right, as she and medical students from UC Davis help provide medical help during coronavirus at an American River encampment in Sacramento on Monday, April 13, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Nurses wearing PPE masks and two layers of gloves as they work in pairs inside the “hot zone” where they do testing for coronavirus at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Dan McNamara, center, with San Ramon Valley Fire Team 5, works on partitions at the Sleep Train Arena alternate care facility Saturday, April 18, 2020, in preparation for opening Monday as a surge facility to combat COVID-19 in the Sacramento region. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Protester Heidi Munoz Gleisner, left, was removed from a demonstration against Gov. Gavin’s Newsom’s stay-at-home order by California Highway Patrol officers after they ordered a crowd of people to leave the Capitol grounds Friday, May 1, 2020, in Sacramento. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

California Highway Patrol officers wait as Amber Beasley breastfeeds her 4-month-old daughter Bailey during a protest on Friday, May 1, 2020, against Gov. Gavin Newsoms stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The officers were attempting to clear the Capitol grounds after a dispersal of the crowd was ordered. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Ajaib Dosanjh, 87, is visited by his son, Dr. Raj Dosanjh, of Fresno, at City Creek Post Acute on May 14, 2020, in South Sacramento. “I used to come here every weekend,” the younger Dosanjh said, discouraged after weeks of restricted contact due to coronavirus precautions. “He’s lost weight, he’s not eating, getting depressed because there’s no family contact,” he added, “he has dementia, too, so he doesn’t realize what’s happening out here.” Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg gets tested for COVID-19 by public health nurse Angie Butters on Friday, May 15, 2020, during a media tour at a newly opened coronavirus testing site inside St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Madison Hood, left, of Yuba City, talks while about six feet away from Alyssa Watts, of Arden, while the two meet up in a remote gravel lot off West Elverta Road on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sacramento County. They were roommates at Sonoma State until campuses were closed. Xavier Mascarenas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A masked Andrea Smith, culture and operations coordinator at Sacramento Charter High School, roller skated up to cars as she passed out graduation caps and gowns, flowers and lawn posters with senior portraits on them to the class of 2020 graduates on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. RenÈe C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Demonstrators face-off with Sacramento Police officers during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter Sacramento over the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Sacramento during the coronavirus pandemic. George Floyd died in Minneapolis Monday after being detained by police. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

CHP officers clash with protesters as they try to march on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters reacted on Saturday to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies shoots a non-lethal projectile during a protest in front of the Main Jail in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters reacted on Saturday to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Musaqoi Young, of Sacramento, protests in front of City Hall on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Sacramento after days of heated demonstrations after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

After a full day of George Floyd protests in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, May 30, 2020, vandals started street fires and looted businesses including Macy’s and BevMo. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Mayor Darrell Steinberg kneel with a large group of demonstrators in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a display of unity as another day of protests over the death of George Floyd was planned in the capital. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Elijah Ducey, 3, looks up while law enforcement officers and California National Guard patrol the California Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building in Sacramento on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Bartender Benjamin Carter Jr. wears a respirator at B-Side as the bar reopens from its coronavirus closure on Friday, June 12, 2020. “B-Side is family,” said Carter, who has been working at the bar for more than three years. B-Side has implemented a system, described in the sign on the bar in front of Carter, instructing customers order at one end of the bar to limit the number of people inside. Alie Skowronski askowronski@sacbee.com

Workers remove a statue of John Sutter, a Swiss settler who built the first European settlement on the site of the city of Sacramento, outside Sutter hospital in midtown on Monday, June 15, 2020. Some historical accounts describe Sutter as using Native Americans as slaves and raping Native American girls as young as age 12. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo returns to a makeshift courtroom at Sacramento State, with the help of Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies, after a break for lunch in the hours-long hearing on Monday, June 29, 2020, in which he admitted to being the Golden State Killer. The hearing was held in the university ballroom to enable social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Elizabeth Divinagracia, left, of El Dorado Hills, and her daughters, clockwise from center, Callie, 6, Sky, 22, Hunter, 16, and Steele, 9, huddle together to watch the Star Spangled Drive In Independence Day fireworks finale on Friday, July 3, 2020, which was held south of Highway 50 in the planned Folsom Ranch community. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Workers move a 5-ton statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella to a flatbed truck at the west steps of the Capitol in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The statue was removed from the Capitol’s rotunda, which was its home since 1883, two weeks after Legislature leaders announced it would come down. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Comet Neowise streaks across the northwestern sky shortly after sunset Tuesday, July 14, 2020, seen past a wooden replica X-wing fighter from “Star Wars” in Jayson and Jennifer Lamoree’s garden at home on County Road 20 in Woodland. The homemade spacecraft, built by volunteers from Calvary Baptist Church in Woodland, helped secure a win as part of a float in the 2019 Woodland Holiday Parade. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A CalFire firefighter jumps over some flames at the Sites Fire in Colusa County on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Huntington Beach fire department members battle the LNU Lightning Complex fires on Serenity Hills Road on Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, in Vacaville. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Gary Pratt, 30 , returns to his home looking at the damage from the LNU Lightning Complex fire at Spanish Flats on Monday, Aug 24, 2020 in Napa County. He and his girl friend had moved into the home three weeks earlier and escaped the fire in Tuesday night as they drove to safety through the flames. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Elainne Rule of Roseville delights as she looks at her husband after she takes the naturalization oath at McClellan Conference Center on a smoky Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020. Close to 575 people became citizens in multiple ceremonies throughout the day, standing on a socially distanced grid outside. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Protesters calling for the ban of COVID-19 evictions, try to enter the Capitol as guards attempt to pull the doors closed, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sacramento. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A Cal Fire crew takes a break in the grass next to Berry Creek Elementary School which was burned during the Bear Fire on Sept. 9, 2020. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

First-grader Amelia Riley, center, makes the sign of the cross with her classmates before snack time during the first day of on-campus instruction at St. John Vianney School in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The school is one of 19 private schools – 16 run by the Catholic diocese – in Sacramento County granted waivers last week allowing in-person teaching during the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Amber Brent, grandmother of Makaylah Brent, 9, who was fatally shot Saturday, holds her granddaughter’s picture at a news conference at Mama Marks Park on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Rose Turner of Rose Alteration cuts elastic as a battery powered light illuminates her work during a power outage in her shop in downtown Placerville on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. PG&E shut off power to 355,000 homes and businesses as part of a public safety power shutoff that started Sunday night because of a severe windstorm. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Trick-or-treater Ashton Coniglio, 13, left, who said he is dressed as a plague doctor, thanks resident Chris Conlin for candy, which he dispensed through a tube for social distancing, while celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in East Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Trump supporters gather and wave flags at the intersection of Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue in Roseville on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Sandy Hampton of Sacramento and first time voter Mira Saab, 18, celebrate at the capitol after the announcement Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, that Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Loren Kidd screams out in pain after being pepper sprayed during a conflict with Trump supporters and “Proud Boys” at the Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. “They came right at me, pulled my mask off, and kept spraying before the police came to break it up,” said Kidd. Alie Skowronski askowronski@sacbee.com

Amber Marshall, right, a respiratory therapist, has her N95 mask tested by Natasha Benedet, RN, left, inside the ICU for COVID patients at Marshall Medical Center’s hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

COVID patient Francisco Apolinar, right, 67, exercises with registered nurse Alina Kendler, left, inside the ICU for COVID patients at Marshall Medical Center’s hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Apolinar was a recent transfer from Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee. “We have been pooling our resources to work together,” said Lourdes Edralin, the hospital’s community relations director. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Hasheem Whitmore looks through the window in his barber salon at Phenix Salon Suites in downtown Sacramento on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Whitmore may be forced to close the doors to his shop for a second time as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new regional stay-at-home orders Thursday, that could go into effect within a few days, in the strictest effort yet to slow the spread of coronavirus throughout California. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Ken Mar, 95, is reflected in the glass of his framed uniform from 1945 that he wore for official occasions after he fought on the front lines during World War II. “The kids framed it up there for me,” said Mar, who recently received the Congressional Gold Medal, at his Sacramento home on Dec. 7, 2020. He said he was the only Chinese American in his infantry unit. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com