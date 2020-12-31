Are you the big winner? A $2 million scratch-off ticket sold in Sacramento area

An “Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers” sold recently at a Rancho Cordova, California, liquor store yielded the top prize of $2 million.

2020 has been a rough year. How about $2 million to make 2021 a little bit better?

California Lottery officials said this week that a man won that amount an “Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers” ticket he bought recently at JJ Food & Liquor in Rancho Cordova.

The Lottery announced the big win in a Wednesday news release, among other tickets across the state that netted $1 million or more.

One Inyo County woman won $1.9 million on a Mega Millions ticket she bought at a general store in Shoshone — a town of just 31 people.

The Rancho Cordova liquor store, located on Folsom Boulevard, will receive $10,000 for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.