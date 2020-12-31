Visitors will be banned at local jail to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Inmates wait in the Roger Bauman intake facility at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove, California on March 01, 2012 . rbyer@sacbee.com

Visitors will no longer be allowed to meet with prisoners at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center as officers try to tamp down a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement about its Elk Grove jail on Thursday.

“This moratorium will last until further notice,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Legal and professional visits will continue as scheduled. The Sheriff’s Office values visitation as an essential part of our jail operations, but at this time, the health and wellness of all those who work, live, and visit our campus must be protected.”

The number of prisoners infected with the virus spiked to 58 Wednesday at the jail, up from zero a month ago. The Elk Grove facility, where prisoners are sent to serve a county jail sentence, typically houses about 1,700 inmates.

The main county jail in downtown Sacramento has 25 inmates in custody who tested positive from COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are currently 3,233 inmates in custody at both facilities.