Some arrests at California Capitol protest in Sacramento as pro-Trump crowds invade U.S. Capitol

Several hundred supporters of defeated President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday to protest outside the state Capitol building in Sacramento as chaos in Washington, D.C., derailed Congress’ plan to affirm the Electoral College vote win for President-elect Joe Biden.

About 300 Trump supporters were standing near the Capitol grounds listening to rally organizers speak to the crowd. It appeared there were a handful of members of the far-right group known as the Proud Boys at Wednesday’s Trump rally, as well as numerous pro-Trump vehicles circling the area. Aligned with these groups, a number of protesters were at odds with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Protesters lined the closed street in front of the Capitol’s west steps, waving Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” placards. At one point, they listened to an audio broadcast of Trump speaking to supporters at a Washington, D.C., rally.

Some people have been arrested around the Capitol building on suspicion of possessing pepper spray, the Sacramento Police Department said in tweet Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a “heavy police presence” remained in the area of the Capitol.

Police officials warned drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes as officers have closed some downtown Sacramento streets around the Capitol as Wednesday’s protest continued. Sacramento Police officers had closed portions of 10th Street in downtown Sacramento, as well as the circle at the end of Capitol Mall.

Barbara and Reed Francis drove from Chico for the rally and were standing near 10th and N streets holding a “Stop the Steal” sign as a motorcade of Trump supports roared by blaring horns and music.

The couple said they came to show “courage for Trump” and insisted the election was stolen.

“It was fraudulent,” Barbara Francis said. “It’s proven. The fake news doesn’t tell us the truth.”

Neither had heard about the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, but said they could understand the emotion behind it.

“They’re not violent people,” she said. “Maybe there are some that are, but my answer is prayer.”

Reed Francis compared the events unfolding in the nation’s capitol to protests in American cities over the summer in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd and other Blacks in Americans at the hands of police.

“I didn’t think the riots and the burning of buildings was good either,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were some counter-protesters seen gathering around the state Capitol grounds. There some confrontations with Trump supporters, but there were no signs of significance violence between the opposing groups.

Few of the protesters in Sacramento were seen wearing masks to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease that continues to surge in California and overwhelm hospitals with an increasing number of patients.

Members of the California Senate and their staffers were asked to stay away from the Capitol building Wednesday after learning of large protests and counter-protests planned, according to an email from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras.

The Capitol and the Legislative Office Building remain closed to the public, and only essential staff have been allowed in. The email from Contreras urged all senators and essential to work remotely Wednesday and to only to go to the Capitol building if absolutely necessary.

Protest violence in Washington

Nearly 2,800 miles from the sedate rally in Sacramento, thousands of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to protest the certification vote of Biden’s win.

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday were evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gathered outside the Capitol to protest, the Associated Press reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation. The Associated Press reported that videos posted online showed protesters fighting with Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to hold them back.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., video showed crowds breaching the building, disrupting debate over Republican objections to the electoral college results. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested National Guard troops to be deployed to clear and secure the Capitol, and a curfew for the city has been enacted.

The Electoral College met in December to cast its votes for president, further affirming Biden’s win over Trump. Biden received his projected 306 electoral votes to Trump’s projected 232.