Local
Three-alarm fire burns in downtown Sacramento, closing streets
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning in downtown Sacramento, closing some city streets.
The fire burned on the 1500 block of S Street, Sacramento Fire Department said in tweets shortly after 4 a.m. In updates, the department said it had requested second-alarm and third-alarm responses.
The fire started at a vacant building in that block.
The Fire Department at 5 a.m. said S Street was closed between 15th and 16th streets, with 15th Street also closed starting at S Street. Those streets remained closed as of 6 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Comments