Three-alarm fire burns in downtown Sacramento, closing streets

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning in downtown Sacramento, closing some city streets.

The fire burned on the 1500 block of S Street, Sacramento Fire Department said in tweets shortly after 4 a.m. In updates, the department said it had requested second-alarm and third-alarm responses.

The fire started at a vacant building in that block.

The Fire Department at 5 a.m. said S Street was closed between 15th and 16th streets, with 15th Street also closed starting at S Street. Those streets remained closed as of 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
