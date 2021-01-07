Three-alarm fire burns in downtown Sacramento, closing streets

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning in downtown Sacramento, closing some city streets.

The fire burned on the 1500 block of S Street, Sacramento Fire Department said in tweets shortly after 4 a.m. In updates, the department said it had requested second-alarm and third-alarm responses.

The fire started at a vacant building in that block.

The Fire Department at 5 a.m. said S Street was closed between 15th and 16th streets, with 15th Street also closed starting at S Street. Those streets remained closed as of 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Incident Info: Structure Fire on the 1500 Block of S Street.. pic.twitter.com/hOXb1Xc1NN — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021