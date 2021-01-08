Deputy union calls on Sacramento supervisor Serna to resign over post blasting Trump supporters

Supervisor Phil Serna during a 2018 meeting. After a Facebook post calling supporters of President Donald Trump traitors, the sheriff deputies’ association called for Serna’s ouster. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The union representing 1,500 Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies is calling for county Board of Supervisor chairman Phil Serna to resign following a social media post in which he described people supporting President Donald Trump as “traitors” and “dead to” him.

Serna wrote Sunday evening to his personal Facebook page, in part: “If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, you’re dead to me. You don’t matter. You are irrelevant. You are a traitor.”

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association released a statement Wednesday calling Serna’s remarks intolerant and a “declaration of hatred,” saying he should immediately resign.

“A bias that alienates and scorns a significant percentage of the constituency living in his district is not becoming of an elected official and should not be tolerated,” the union’s statement reads, in part. “Mr. Serna seems to subscribe to the same notion of the politically ‘elite’ that the rules, and in this case the Constitution, don’t apply to him.”

Serna’s original post came three days before a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., during and after which the county leader doubled down on his criticisms of Trump supporters in additional posts. The union’s response went up on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, while the siege was in progress.

The union called Serna’s comments “hate speech.” The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association did not respond to The Sacramento Bee’s requests for further comment.

Serna, who also did not respond to The Bee, defended his remarks in follow-up social media posts before and after the union’s call for his resignation, citing his First Amendment rights.

On Tuesday — two days after his original post but a day before the union’s rebuke — Serna said his remarks were regarding those with whom he has personal relationships and he stood by them, saying his constituents “deserve to know how I feel about something so important.”

He then directly addressed the union’s call for resignation in a Thursday statement, again posted to his personal but public Facebook page.

“The complaint filed against me for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech on my personal Facebook page is entirely meritless, and I expect any investigation will bear that out,” wrote the supervisor, who represents northwest Sacramento County and a wide swath of the city including Natomas, downtown and East Sacramento.

Serna wrote Thursday that if the union is “so intent on advocating someone be removed from office, they might want to focus on Donald Trump himself, just as the United States Congress is doing,” referencing reported efforts to rapidly remove Trump following Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol.