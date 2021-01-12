Sacramento supervisors approve garbage, recycling fee increase for county services

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to increase the monthly cost of trash and recycling services by $5 in March and again in January 2022, avoiding a steeper increase than originally proposed last year.

The $10 fee increase was $9.79 less than what the county’s Department of Waste Management and Recycling requested to comply with changing laws and adapt to new economic constraints.

In recent years, China has clamped down on the amount of material accepted from the United States because recyclables were often contaminated by grease, water, or other substances that make them unsuitable for reuse. The country was the largest importer of America’s waste so the policy change had cascading effects on curbside recycling programs that were accustomed to the revenue.

“We have a wide range of recycled materials that, to be honest with you, not all of those are recyclable and certainly don’t have a revenue stream,” said Doug Sloan, who directs the county’s waste management department. “As the board is very aware, China has really clamped down. They were the biggest user of materials up through their Olympic time and after that, they have really restricted. As of Jan. 1, I don’t think they’re letting any material into China.”

Sloan said the government body was insulated from raising rates sooner because it relied on reserves. Now the state passed an environmental law that would require municipalities to collect food and green waste every week. Sloan said the new regulation means the county will have to add more trucks to its fleet because it’s now only a weekly service. Failing to comply with the law could carry a $10,000 penalty.

The county also wants to expand its capacity at the Kiefer landfill and improvements at the North Area Recovery Station in North Highlands — projects that will require issuing bonds. The money collected from the fee increases will also help boost the county department’s reserves and ensure it gets a good bond rating, he said.

Supervisors soundly rejected the rate increase in December but decided to bring the item back.

Sloan suggested charging residents more upfront, starting in March 2021, and allowing subsequent increases to be smaller as an alternative. But county lawmakers, who debated the issue for more than two hours, expressed little support for the suggested plan.

“In all honesty, I’m not prepared to support what’s before us today,” said supervisors Don Nottoli. “I can go for a more modest increase that can buy us some time here and allow us to look at all these options. Particularly this front-loading. Now is not the time to do that.”

The proposed rate was first brought before the board nearly a year ago and prompted more than 1,000 residents to write letters in opposition. Heeding their calls, the supervisors vowed to look for other ways to either delay the effects of the law or find another way to make up the difference.

The supervisors said they would consider banding together with Los Angeles County, which may be experiencing similar problems complying with the new state law to collect food and green waste weekly. They also said seeking a waiver through Cal-Recycle or legislative action at the state level could be an option.