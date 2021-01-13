Local
‘Injured and hypothermic’ man rescued on American River near Colfax, Cal Fire says
Fire and law enforcement personnel rescued a 34-year-old man who was stranded, “injured and hypothermic” on the North Fork of the American River near Colfax, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday morning.
Cal Fire personnel along with Placer County sheriff’s deputies, Placer search-and-rescue teams and the Colfax Fire Department, located the man around midnight on the river near Stevens Trail, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in a Facebook post.
After a successful rescue, fire personnel treated the victim for injuries described as minor.
No other details were released.
Overnight temperatures are forecast in the low 40s this week near Colfax, though the river can run much colder than that.
