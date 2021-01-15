Sacramento GOP activist surfaces in video boasting of role in U.S. Capitol siege

As federal officials have charged dozens of people in last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol, photos and video has emerged of a Sacramento man and Republican activist claiming to have participated and entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Jorge Riley, who is seen on a video posted on Reddit.com wearing a Sacramento Republic FC shirt, described breaking into the Capitol with others on Jan. 6 for a “peaceful, physical takeover of the Capitol.”

“We breached through there, we broke windows, we went into the door, we pushed our way in and then we just kept going further and further,” he said on the video, adding that this was his first visit to Washington, D.C.

“We pushed our way into Nancy Pelosi’s office. ... We were sitting there yelling, ‘F--- you, Nancy Pelosi.’”

Riley could not be reached for comment Thursday, and as of Friday morning no charges had been filed against him.

Images posted to his Facebook account show Sacramento man Jorge Riley at the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection by pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. A video on Reddit shows Riley describing how he entered the Capitol and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Facebook

But Republican activists say Riley was asked to resign as corresponding secretary of the California Republican Assembly, as well as president of its Sacramento chapter.

“We have come to learn that a member of CRA did take part in the events at the Capitol,” the group said in a statement Thursday. “CRA President Johnnie Morgan has demanded that the member, Jorge Riley of Sacramento, resign his membership in CRA immediately as it is important to have leaders who’s actions exemplify positive engagement in the civil governance process. If he does not resign, we will seek his expulsion from the organization.”

Riley’s Facebook page includes photos from Capitol Hill as well as posts claiming participants are “Stopping the Steal.”

“Hey We’re storming the Capitol. ... what are you doing?” one post reads.