California Capitol security at peak level Friday as officials await National Guard

A massive law enforcement presence Friday swarmed over the California state Capitol in downtown Sacramento, preparing for days of unrest that the FBI has said could lead to armed attacks at all 50 state capitols.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers streamed in and out of the Capitol building and grounds, which are now surrounded by two metal fences, and pickup trucks hauling portable spotlight stations began pouring into the complex to station lights around the perimeter.

Bicycle officers and a bomb-sniffing dog were present as officials awaited the arrival of up to 1,000 National Guard troops that Gov. Gavin Newsom summoned with a late Thursday order.

No Guard troops had arrived by afternoon, and the atmosphere around the Capitol on Friday seemed almost routine, as joggers and dog-walkers strolled by and mothers pushed baby carriages. No protesters were evident Friday.

The security preparations are in anticipation of continued unrest in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol building and come amid FBI warnings that violence could continue beyond next Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

No specific threats have been reported, but authorities in Sacramento are particularly concerned about the potential for problems on Sunday and again during Wednesday’s inauguration.

Sunday had been planned as the day for a 3,000-person rally in support of outgoing President Donald Trump, but concerns over security and COVID-19 prompted the CHP to deny a permit for the rally and the organizer said she had scrapped plans for the event.

Authorities also are concerned about social media posts indicating that antifa groups may target any pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday. Individuals from both groups have clashed repeatedly since Trump lost the November election.

Many businesses and office buildings have had their windows boarded up for weeks because of continued protests, and a handful along L and K streets had work crews out in force Friday morning screwing plywood barriers onto wooden frames to protect their facades.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert issued a warning Friday afternoon that any vandalism, possession of weapons on Capitol grounds or public buildings or other crimes would be prosecuted.

“The violence, riots and insurrection at our Nation’s Capitol were despicable and an assault on our democracy,” Schubert said. “Those criminal acts will not be tolerated at our State Capitol or at any other place in Sacramento County.

“As Sacramento District Attorney, I will zealously support every citizen’s right to protest, while at the same time aggressively prosecute those who use violence and lawlessness to cause harm or destruction on our Capitol grounds and in our community.”