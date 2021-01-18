Large police presence remains in downtown Sacramento despite no demonstrations

Despite there being no active demonstrations in downtown Sacramento on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a large police force was still present throughout the city, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

“Currently there are no active demonstrations downtown,” the department said on Twitter. “A large law enforcement presence remains in the area of the Capitol and in surrounding areas of the city.”

Last week, the department posted a video featuring footage of multiple violent demonstrations that have unfolded in the downtown area since November, the department said.

“For two months, two groups have been holding opposing demonstrations throughout downtown that have become increasingly confrontational and dangerous to the participants, the bystanders, and our officers,” said Sgt. Sabrina Briggs, spokeswoman for the department.

During those demonstrations, nearly 1,400 officers have been involved, and 11 were injured. Twenty-seven people were arrested for violations including assault on an officer, firearms possession and possession of bear spray.

“Despite the thousands of hours worked by Sacramento Police officers at these events over the last two months, just two of the victims of the assaults that occurred during these demonstrations have desired prosecution,” the department said.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies last week warned of potential violent confrontations at state capitols around the nation after pro-Trump rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol. The threats remain through the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to receive an update Tuesday from the police department on the demonstrations.