See Sacramento car caravan honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of vehicles joined a car caravan to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday as the city’s usual MLK festivities commemorating the civil rights leader were modified because of the coronavirus.

The caravan started at Grant High School and winded its way through the city. It passed the state Capitol, barricaded over concerns about violent protests, before proceeding through Land Park and Oak Park and concluding at Sacramento State.

The Greater Sacramento branch of the NAACP partnered with Black Lives Matter to host its first car caravan.

A truck carries a platform filled with people celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of a #ReclaimMLK Day car caravan on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

