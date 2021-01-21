Fatal crash near Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

Authorities responded Thursday morning to a fatal crash near a Highway 50 on-ramp in Rancho Cordova.

One person died following an incident involving an SUV near the westbound ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to Highway 50, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. The crash was first reported around 5:45 a.m.

One lane of the on-ramp remained closed as of 8 a.m. with emergency authorities still at the scene, but Highway 50 traffic was not delayed, Caltrans live traffic cameras showed.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.