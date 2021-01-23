68-year-old motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove crash, police department says

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash after being hit by a car Friday afternoon in Elk Grove.

In a news release, the Elk Grove Police Department said that officers were called to a traffic accident just before 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Calvine Road and North Sheldon Drive.

Officers determined that a 55-year-old man had been driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Calvine Road alongside the motorcyclist in another lane and was approaching North Sheldon Drive.

The driver made a right turn in front of the motorcyclist and crashed into him, causing him to be ejected from the bike, according to the police department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver was contacted by police and has cooperated with their investigation, which is still ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 916-478-8148. The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.