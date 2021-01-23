Local

68-year-old motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove crash, police department says

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash after being hit by a car Friday afternoon in Elk Grove.

In a news release, the Elk Grove Police Department said that officers were called to a traffic accident just before 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Calvine Road and North Sheldon Drive.

Officers determined that a 55-year-old man had been driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Calvine Road alongside the motorcyclist in another lane and was approaching North Sheldon Drive.

The driver made a right turn in front of the motorcyclist and crashed into him, causing him to be ejected from the bike, according to the police department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver was contacted by police and has cooperated with their investigation, which is still ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 916-478-8148. The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
