Homeless person seriously injured after vehicle crashes into Sacramento strip mall

A vehicle crashed into storefronts at a strip mall in south Sacramento, critically injuring a homeless person Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted that the collision happened just after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard.

“A homeless male was injured by the crash and taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries,” the department wrote.

That victim’s status Thursday morning was not known.

The vehicle damaged one business and one vacant storefront, according to the Fire Department. The driver was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.

