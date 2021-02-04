Local
Video shows drama of battling Fair Oaks fire in 100-year-old barn converted to housing
A fire in a 100-year-old barn converted into multi-unit residential housing caught fire Tuesday in Fair Oaks.
No one was injured, although two vacationing residents were displaced, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The cause of the fire on Magnolia Avenue is under investigation.
Fire officials posted video on social media showing the challenges of battling the blaze as firefighters deal with safety, attacking the fire and ventilation tactics.
