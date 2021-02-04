Arrested: Father, stepmom of Roman Lopez, who was found dead in Placerville in 2020

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The parents of a Placerville boy who died under suspicious circumstances more than a year ago have been arrested, but are not facing murder charges in the boy’s death, The Sacramento Bee has learned.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of Roman Lopez, were arrested early Thursday and are being held at Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Felony charges against the couple were filed in El Dorado Superior Court, though the exact charges have not been released.

A source familiar with the case said “there is no question he was abused” while living with the Pipers, but that no murder charges have been filed, though they did not disclose what charges they are facing. The source added that the boy’s actual cause of death may never be determined.

Further details are expected to be released by the Placerville Police Department, which has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m.

Police said the 11-year-old was found dead hours after being reported missing from his home Jan. 11, 2020. After more than a year, however, authorities have provided no details about Roman’s death or the investigation, including how he died, where he was found or whether any suspects had been identified.

The Pipers in an interview with The Sacramento Bee days after Roman’s death said they awoke to find the boy gone on a Saturday morning, “frantically” searched for him but could not find him.

About 15 hours later and after a search party involving police and dozens of Jordan Piper’s coworkers, the couple said, police informed them that their son had been found deceased.

“We have no idea what happened, where they found him, what the autopsy report said, if that’s even done, any suspects, nothing,” Jordan Piper said at the time. “We have nothing.”