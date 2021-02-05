Roseville woman is first guest as President Biden restarts White House weekly address

President Joe Biden is seen in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. On Saturday morning, the White House will release his first weekly address, in which he talks with a Roseville woman about her challenges and successes during the pandemic. AP

A Sacramento-area woman facing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic will be featured as the first guest in President Joe Biden’s revamped weekly address.

Michele Voelkert, 47, was working for Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service based in San Francisco, when she lost her job.

When the Roseville woman ran into problems navigating the state’s unemployment system, she got help from her representative, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin.

Her appearance with Biden will air on the White House’s YouTube channel on Saturday.

“It was the opportunity of the lifetime,” she said in a phone interview with The Sacramento Bee on Friday. “I’m still riding high.”

In the four-minute conversation, Voelkert discussed the loss of her job at the beginning of the pandemic and the trouble she encountered trying to get unemployment benefits and find a new job, according to The New York Times, which first reported the details of the address.

Kiley’s staff was able to help, she told The Bee, after she tried to reopen her claim. A spokesman for Kiley said his district office worked with her over several weeks to resolve her problem and helped her get an extension to her original claim.

Voelkert was tapped to talk with the president after she wrote a letter to the White House telling the new president about her experience. She asked Biden, whom she voted for, not to forget people, especially women, who have been struggling through the pandemic.

“I just wanted to remind him to think about us,” she said.

She said she received a response from the White House within a few days. Before she knew it, she was invited to chat with Biden.

“Yeah, I was nervous,” she said laughing about how she felt before talking to the president ahead of the video chat. “As soon as he came on the phone it was like talking to a friend.

“It wasn’t scripted,” she added. “It was just him and I having a conversation, you know, just very warm.”

Her husband, Joshua, pitched in with great camera work, she said.

Voelkert, a longtime resident of Roseville, also talked with Biden about her experience with her daughter’s shift to distance learning amid the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Radio addresses, which began with the “fireside chats” of President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the height of Depression, are returning after a nearly-four-year hiatus. The broadcasts waxed and waned through different administrations but were resurrected by Ronald Reagan and popularized by Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who delivered them in English and in Spanish.

By Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House, the weekly staple was harder to find on the airwaves, having moved to its present home on YouTube, as well as social-media platforms. President Donald Trump did away with the weekly message after a few months in office. At the time, the White House said the practice “wasn’t being used to its full potential.”