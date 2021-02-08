Fatal pedestrian crash closes lanes of I-5 in Natomas area of Sacramento

A fatal pedestrian collision early Monday morning closed lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. near the West El Camino Avenue onramp, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

The CHP North Sacramento office tweeted that all but the left lane of southbound I-5 was closed in the area as officers investigated.

All lanes reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m.

No other details about the incident were available.