Big rig crash, fuel leak close southbound Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova

A vehicle crash and related fuel leak closed all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard just north of Highway 16 in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday morning.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department tweeted around 9:15 a.m. that all southbound lanes of Sunrise were closed at Kiefer Boulevard because of a collision.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in social media posts that the incident is an injury collision that was upgraded to a hazardous material response due to leaking fuel.

The estimated time of reopening is approximately 10:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said on its online activity log.

According to the CHP log, the crash involved a big rig and a pickup truck. The extent of injuries was not clear.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.