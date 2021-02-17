Veteran sheriff’s captain says he wants to succeed Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones

Sheriff Scott Jones discusses last night’s protest and the actions law enforcement will take tonight to protect government buildings, Friday, Aug 28, 2020, at the main jail in Sacramento. The photos in the background show protestors dressed in protective gear and the damage to government buildings. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sacramento sheriff’s Capt. Jim Barnes formally announced his campaign Wednesday to replace Sheriff Scott Jones, who is leaving the post after three terms in office.

Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who currently commands the North Division and 200 employees, made the announcement in a news release that indicated Jones is endorsing him for the run.

“I know Jim Barnes, and he is fully committed to keeping this community safe,” Jones said in a written statement. “He has an untarnished reputation of experience and leadership to be an excellent Sheriff.”

Barnes is the first to announce plans to run for the post, but may face a stiff challenge from former sheriff’s Capt. Jim Cooper, a Democratic Assemblyman from Elk Grove who said he is eyeing the 2022 race.

Cooper, a 30-year veteran of the office, lost to Jones in a bitter 2010 race to replace then-Sheriff John McGinness, who backed Jones.

Cooper could not be reached Wednesday, but said in a December statement that he was “weighing my options” about entering the race.