Supersonic Air Force jet involved in fire, landing gear problem at Mather Airport

A supersonic jet occupied by two pilots had a landing gear problem on a runway and was involved in a fire at Mather Airport on Thursday morning, officials said. No one was hurt.

Sacramento County Department of Airports spokeswoman Samantha Mott said the airport fire department along with Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. to reports of a fire on one of the airport’s two runways.

The incident involved an apparent “issue with the landing gear” of a T-38 jet on one of the two runways at Mather, Mott said. The fire was extinguished.

“No injuries, both pilots are fine,” Mott said.

As of 10:30 a.m., the aircraft remained on the runway at Mather Airport, with both cockpits open, no landing gear visible and firefighting foam surrounding the T-38. The airport’s other runway was open and operating as of that time, Mott said.

The T-38, or T-38 Talon, is a supersonic jet used frequently by the Air Force for training.