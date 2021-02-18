Employee’s COVID infection forces temporary closure of Sacramento homeless warming centers

Two of Sacramento’s homeless warming centers will be closed Thursday night after someone who recently worked at both places tested positive for COVID-19.

The Library Galleria at 828 I St. and Southside Pool House at 2107 Sixth St. will be deep cleaned, city officials said in a news release. Officials said the City Hall Parking Garage at 1000 I St. will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for people in vehicles and also those on foot who would have used the Library Galleria center.

The circumstances on how the employee was infected are unknown, city officials said. Three others who worked at the two sites are showing symptoms. They are awaiting test results and quarantining.

The city and the Sacramento County Public Health are teaming to launch a public COVID-19 testing site at Cesar E. Chavez Plaza, 910 I St., at 10 a.m. Friday for those who visited the warming centers, as well as other people.

More information on when the closed centers can reopen will be announced Friday.

The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously in an emergency meeting Jan. 27 to adopt a resolution proclaiming “the existence of a local emergency relating to persons experiencing homelessness in extreme weather conditions,” according to the news release. Warming centers and safe parking areas have been operating each night since for 12 hours beginning at 8 p.m.

The resolution came after Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg voiced frustration over centers not being open during a storm because the temperature didn’t drop below 32 degrees. That does not factor in wind chill or rain. The storm injured some homeless people and damaged camps.

Anyone visiting a warming center must wear face covering, except when sleeping. All resting areas have been properly distanced, city officials said.