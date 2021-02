Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday morning near Franklin High School in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department tweeted around 6 a.m. that eastbound Whitelock Parkway was closed between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra drive as authorities investigated the deadly incident.

No other details were released. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

Whitelock Parkway is closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive as Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision. Please use an alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/NiZ3mimlKc — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 22, 2021