Car crash cuts power to 18,000 SMUD customers in Arden Arcade area

Nearly 20,000 SMUD customers lost power in the Arden Arcade area early Monday after a car hit a power pole, utilities officials said. Power has been restored.

The crash happened on Morse Avenue. Sacramento Municipal Utility District officials announced the outage around 5 a.m. and said it impacted about 18,000 SMUD customers.

Shortly before 6 a.m., SMUD said power was still out for about 8,000 of those customers.

SMUD tweeted around 6:20 a.m. power was “restored to all but a handful of people.”

No further details were available regarding the vehicle collision that caused the outage.