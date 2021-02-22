See local man, a WWII paratrooper, receive Bronze Star and Purple Heart before turning 100

A few months shy of his 100th birthday, Army veteran Marvin D. Cornett was finally awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart for his actions in World War II in a small, COVID-conscious ceremony at the American Legion Post in Auburn on Monday.

A paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, Cornett was injured by mortar fire after storming Anzio Beach in Italy on Jan. 31, 1944.

“Well, the guy next to me was killed in the same explosion. He was the one who really deserved a medal. When the Army didn’t give me the Purple Heart, I didn’t think to pursue it,” read Lt. Col. William D. Linn from Cornett’s account at the ceremony. Cornett did not speak.

“So Marvin lived all these years since the war with the disability — the ringing in his ears, the loss of his sense of taste and smell, and most admirably, without a sense of entitlement,” Linn said.

After Cornett retired from the Army in 1968, he moved with his wife Eloyce and daughters Marleen and Jan to California, where he supervised the Sacramento motor fleet pool for the California Highway Patrol, according to a biography released by the 82nd Airborne.

“They are now, finally, 77 years later, making it right,” said daughter Jan Mendoza.

Staff Sgt. Clifton Pennywellbell pins a Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart on Marvin D. Cornett at a ceremony in Auburn on Monday. Cornett, a World War II paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, was injured by mortar fire after storming Anzio Beach in Italy in January 1944. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Army veteran Marvin D. Cornett laughs with his daughter Marleen Maltby at the American Legion Post 84 in Auburn after he received the Bronze Star medal and Purple Heart on Monday. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A photo of Marvin D. Cornett and his wife Eloyce Cornett is pinned on daughter Jan Mendoza’s coat on Monday. Marvin and Eloyce met after the Army paratrooper was injured in Italy and returned to Ft. Benning as a jump instructor, where she worked as a parachute rigger. The couple moved to California with their daughters after Marvin retired from the Army in 1968. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Staff Sgt. Ross Thompson holds the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart before they were awarded to Marvin D. Cornett at a ceremony in Auburn on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 77 years after he earned them. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com