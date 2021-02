Local Drone video over Folsom Lake shows Salmon Falls ‘hidden bridge’ exposed in low water level February 24, 2021 12:07 AM

The old Salmon Falls bridge, exposed by low water level in Folsom Lake, is seen in drone video in El Dorado County on Feb. 20, 2021. The concrete bridge, also known as Hidden Bridge, was built in 1925 and submerged after construction of Folsom Dam.