Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 99 in south Sacramento

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. to a fatal incident closing all lanes of southbound Highway 99 near the Mack Road exit, the CHP South Sacramento office said in social media posts.

According to the CHP online activity log, a vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The involved vehicle remained at the scene, according to the log.

No other details have been released. All lanes have reopened.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.